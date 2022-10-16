Main Photo

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws over Virginia Tech's TyJuan Garbutt (45) during the first half.

 MATT GENTRY/THE ROANOKE TIMES VIA AP

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Tyler Van Dyke threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns to lead Miami to a 20-14 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Van Dyke, coming off a 496-yard performance in Miami’s loss to North Carolina, threw touchdown passes of 5 yards to Frank Ladson, Jr. and 17 yards to Colbie Young in the first half for the Hurricanes (3-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Recommended for you