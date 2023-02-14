Main Photo

Toronto Raptors' Thaddeus Young (21) claims a defensive rebound from Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart.

 CHRIS YOUNG/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

TORONTO — Fred VanVleet scored 35 points, topping 30 for a career-best ninth time this season, and Pascal Siakam added 28 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Detroit Pistons 119-118 Sunday for their fourth win in five games.

Scottie Barnes scored 20 points and Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Toronto won its second straight win over Detroit after losing the previous six meetings.

