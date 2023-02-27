Lightning Red Wings Hockey

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn, left, breaks away from Detroit Red Wings left wing David Perron (57) for an empty-net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, in Detroit.

 AL GOLDIS/AP PHOTO

DETROIT (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 45 saves for his 30th NHL shutout and the Tampa Bay Lightning cooled off the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on Saturday night.

Nikita Kucherov reached 699 points with a goal and an assist, Brayden Point also had a goal and an assist and Alex Killorn added an empty-net goal to help the Lightning win for the second time in five games.

