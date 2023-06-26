Gold Cup Jamaica US Soccer

U.S. forward Brandon Vazquez (19) celebrates his game-tying goal against Jamaica with forward Cade Cowell (11) during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Saturday, in Chicago.

 DAVID BANKS/AP PHOTO

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Vazquez saved the United States from what would have been the Americans’ first loss in a CONCACAF Gold Cup opener.

Vazquez’s 88th-minute goal gave the No. 13 U.S. a 1-1 draw against 63rd-ranked Jamaica on Saturday night. He had entered the match six minutes earlier, tying him to the U.S. with his first competitive international appearance. Born in Chula Vista, California, the 24-year-old forward could have played for Mexico.

Recommended for you