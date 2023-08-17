Main Photo

Venus Williams, of the United States, plays a shot.

 GRAHAM HUGHES/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

NEW YORK — Venus Williams will be back in the U.S. Open at age 43, and Caroline Wozniacki will join her in the field for her return to Grand Slam tennis.

Both players were given wild cards into the tournament on Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association.

Recommended for you