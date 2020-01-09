TAMPA — A matchup between the two hottest teams in the NHL turned into a mismatch in a hurry.
Rookie Carter Verhaeghe had his first career hat trick and Tampa Bay scored three times in less than a minute to finish a six-goal second period that propelled the Lightning to their season-best eighth straight win Tuesday night, a 9-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.
Verhaeghe, Tyler Johnson, Steven Stamkos, Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov and Erik Cernak all scored in the second — helping the Lightning tie a team record for goals in a period, chase goaltender Jacob Markstrom and end the Canucks’ seven-game winning streak.
“That’s got to be the thrill of a lifetime,” coach Jon Cooper said of Verhaeghe, who had his second multi-point game of the season. He’s kind of bounced around with us, different positions in the lineup. But it’s been leading up to this. He’s had some pretty good games. ... It was great to see.”
Brayden Point had three assists during the stretch in which Tampa Bay built a 6-2 lead on Markstrom, who was pulled with just over two minutes left in the third after yielding six goals on 21 shots. Verhaeghe, Kucherov and Cernak scored within a span of 56 seconds to finish the Vancouver goalie‘s night.
“It’s terrible,” Markstrom said. “There’s a reason you get pulled, because there’s a big possibility we’re not winning the hockey game. It’s embarrassing personally. Mostly for the team, you feel like you let down your teammates.”
Point added his 18th goal of the season, assisted by Stamkos and Cernak, when he beat Markstrom’s replacement, Thatcher Demko, early in the third. Verhaeghe scored twice in the third period, getting his third of the game with an assist from Kucherov on a 5-on-3 power play with 1:51 remaining.
“It feels pretty good,” said Verhaeghe, last season’s American Hockey League scoring champion with the Syracuse Crunch. “All the guys were trying to get me the puck there, and (Kucherov) makes a great play. It was a great effort by the guys.”
Tampa Bay’s eight-game winning streak is its longest since the team won a franchise-record 10 straight last February. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 21 of 23 shots, with Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson giving the Canucks a 1-0 first-period lead and Loui Eriksson briefly making it 2-2 before the night went downhill in a hurry.