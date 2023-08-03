Main Photo

New York Mets’ Justin Verlander looks at the fans applauding him as he leaves the field after being removed from a baseball game in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals.

 MARY ALTAFFER/AP PHOTO

CHICAGO — In a matter of days, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer went from teammates on the New York Mets to opposite sides of a Lone Star rivalry.

That’s how it goes this time of year.

Recommended for you