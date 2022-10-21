Main Photo

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) celebrates the third out during the sixth inning in Game 1.

 ERIC GAY/AP PHOTO

HOUSTON — When Justin Verlander was laboring and needed 45 pitches to get through two innings, Astros manager Dusty Baker was worried he’d have to go to his bullpen early.

Instead, the veteran ace buckled down and found a groove, striking out 11 in six strong innings to lead Houston over the New York Yankees 4-2 in their AL Championship Series opener Wednesday night.

Recommended for you