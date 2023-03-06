Bahrain F1 GP Auto Racing

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in action during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir circuit, Sunday.

 FRANK AUGSTEIN/AP PHOTO

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — New season, another victory. Max Verstappen won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday, leading almost the entire race as he opened the defense of his back-to-back Formula One titles.

Red Bull also clinched a dominant 1-2 with Sergio Perez finishing second while 41-year-old Fernando Alonso took a brilliant third place — and claimed a 99th career podium — on a stunning race debut for Aston Martin.

