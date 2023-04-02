Australia F1 GP Auto Racing

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of Netherlands waves after qualifying fastest for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne, Saturday, April 1.

 ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/AP PHOTO

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Max Verstappen will have his best chance of claiming an inaugural Australian Grand Prix title after taking pole position in his Red Bull for Sunday’s third race of the Formula One season on the Albert Park circuit.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is among rivals sharing renewed hope after the dominance Red Bull has had over its rivals was diminished during Saturday’s qualifying session.

