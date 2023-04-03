Australia F1 GP Auto Racing

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of Netherlands leads during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne, Sunday, April 2.

 ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/AP PHOTO

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed his first Australian Grand Prix on Sunday in remarkable circumstances after a chaotic F1 race filled with drama from the green light to the checkered flag.

Although Red Bull’s first triumph in Melbourne since 2011 was expected, the carnage that unfolded in the latter stages of the race at Albert Park made it an extremely hard-fought win.

