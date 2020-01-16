LOS ANGELES — A report on the death of Mongolian Groom in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita says veterinarians missed opportunities to remove the gelding from the $6 million race because of time constraints or deficiencies in the process used to evaluate horses.
In the 20-page report issued Wednesday, Dr. Larry Bramlage identified six suggested improvements aimed at refining safety and evaluation protocols for future events.
Mongolian Groom, a 4-year-old gelding, suffered what Cup officials described as “a serious fracture” of his left hind leg in the late stages of the Classic last November, which was shown on national television. Four vets recommended that he be euthanized.
Bramlage noted it was “unlikely” that the track surface influenced Mongolian Groom’s injury since it had recently been removed and re-done and there was no significant rain at the time. He said the question of whether Santa Anita’s surface predisposes horses to an increased incidence of injury long term was beyond the scope of his report.
Bramlage said Mongolian Groom had small stress fractures in both hind cannon bones before the Classic, but they hadn’t caused any inflammation in the fetlock joint even though they were just millimeters away from the joint surface. He said once the gelding’s left hind fracture occurred during the race, it resulted in a chain of events that created the fatal injury.
“There is no evidence that the horse’s injury was ignored or covered up,” Bramlage wrote.
He said the defect in Mongolian Groom’s left hind cannon bone was roughly one-quarter inch in size and not easily spotted on X-rays. It would have taken a combination of confirming lameness and X-ray proof to diagnose.
“It is not an easy task at any time,” Bramlage wrote, “but is especially difficult in the circumstances of a pre-race examination.”
Bramlage also found there was “no reason to believe medication played any role in the horse’s injury.”