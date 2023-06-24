Main Photo

Victor Wembanyama poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA basketball draft.

 JOHN MINCHILLO/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Victor Wembanyama was the presumed No. 1 pick for months, the rare certainty in an NBA draft process that’s often a guessing game.

Yet as the clock above the stage he was facing ticked all the way down to zero, butterflies set in.

