Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were killed in a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia.

 STEVE HELBER/AP PHOTO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia has canceled Saturday’s home football game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina in the wake of a weekend shooting on campus that left three players dead and another wounded.

The school said Wednesday it has not determined if the Cavaliers will play their traditional final regular-season game at Virginia Tech on Nov. 26.

