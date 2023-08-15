CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia running back Mike Hollins knows he will never be the same, and admits that the position of football on his priorities list “has shrunk.” He still can’t wait to run onto the field with his Cavaliers brothers for their opener this season.

“I can only imagine the emotions that’ll be flowing through my body. I just — I literally can’t. I have no words because the spring game hit me like a sack of rocks, and I didn’t expect it at all, so I can only imagine,” he said. “I’m ready, though. I’m ready for it.”

Recommended for you