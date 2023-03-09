Main Photo

Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts (25) shoots next to Notre Dame forward Nate Laszewski (14).

 CHUCK BURTON/AP PHOTO

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Grant Basile scored 20 points, Justyn Mutts added 18 and Viriginia Tech rallied to beat Notre Dame 67-64 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Rodney Rice's 3-pointer and a layup from Mutts gave Virginia Tech a 63-62 advantage with 1:02 left. The game was tied 64-all when Mutts scored on a dunk, and then Rice blocked Cormac Ryan's layup attempt with 12 seconds to play.

