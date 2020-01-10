ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic got a big win to sweep the season series against a Southeast Division rival just before leaving for their longest road trip of the season.
Nikola Vucevic scored 29 points, Evan Fournier added 19, and the Magic beat Washington 123-89 on Wednesday night to secure their first sweep of the Wizards since 2010-11.
Orlando took control for good with a 23-5 run to close the second quarter, punctuated by a dunk by Vucevic in the final seconds, for a 69-52 lead.
“When you get a lead early, and the zone (defense) slows the game down, you can lose your concentration, lose your intensity,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said. “I thought our guys did a good job.”
The advantage ballooned to 29 points in the early stages of the third quarter.
“Runs happen all the time. Things turn around quickly. In the position we are, we can’t afford to relax against a team like that,” Vucevic added. “We were efficient offensively, and on the defensive end, we got some steals and got some easy baskets that opened the game up.”
The Wizards played with a short bench, as a rash of injuries left them with only nine players available. Bradley Beal, the star guard who averaged 34.3 points in the previous three games against Orlando, sat out for the fourth consecutive game since injuring his right leg against the Magic in Washington on Jan. 1.
Admiral Schofield scored 18 points to lead the Wizards, and Troy Brown, Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds.