MINNEAPOLIS — Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Orlando past Minnesota 132-118 on Friday night, although the Magic played most of the second half without coach Steve Clifford, who left in the third quarter due to illness.
The Magic tweeted early Saturday that Clifford was released from a Minneapolis hospital after suffering from dizziness and dehydration. The team said he’s been cleared to resume all coaching duties.
Assistant coach Tyrone Corbin took over in Clifford’s absence.
“He just came over and said, ‘You’re going to have to take it,’” Corbin said. “I didn’t really know what it meant until I saw him walk off. It was kind of a shocker.”
The players said their coach didn’t give any indication on the bench he wasn’t feeling well, until they saw he wasn’t on the court any longer.
“It was really crazy,” Markelle Fultz said. “At first. I thought he was just going to use the bathroom. I seen him kind of walk off, but when I came out they told me he wasn’t feeling well.”
“Obviously, prayers to coach Clifford,” Wolves coach Ryan Saunders said. “He’s a guy that does not get enough credit in this league for how he coaches and what he does with teams. He’s just a basketball lifer.”