LOUISVILLE, Ky. — M.J. Walker could have spent this weekend preparing for college football’s national championship game. Instead, he helped Florida State’s basketball team make a statement Saturday on the road.
Walker, a five-star hoops recruit who turned down football scholarships from Michigan, Miami and Clemson, scored 23 points and made 5 of 7 3-pointers for the 18th-ranked Seminoles, who beat No. 7 Louisville 78-65. It was his first action since suffering a bone bruise in a win over North Alabama last Saturday.
“He hadn’t practiced probably in about 10 days,” Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said. “He didn’t even practice yesterday, but he walked through everything.”
The Seminoles (13-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were 6 1/2-point underdogs, endured a big game from Louisville’s Jordan Nwora to pull the upset. The preseason All-American scored 32 points, matching a career high.