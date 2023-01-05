Main Photo

Michigan State’s Mady Sissoko (22), Joey Hauser, left, and A.J. Hoggard, right, and Nebraska’s Derrick Walker (13) vie for a rebound.

 AL GOLDIS/AP PHOTO

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tyson Walker scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half and Michigan State beat Nebraska 74-56 on Tuesday night for its 10th straight victory in the series.

Walker had a personal 7-0 run to reach 14 points through the opening 11 minutes of the game as Michigan State led 26-13. The Spartans also closed the half on a 13-0 run for a 39-17 lead — its largest halftime lead against a Big Ten opponent since the 2016-17 season.

