CINCINNATI — Taylor Walls homered twice and drove in four runs and rookie right-hander Taj Bradley dazzled in his second start as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-0 on Tuesday night.

Yandy Diaz hit a three-run homer, and Randy Arozarena also went deep as the Rays handed Reds lefty Nick Lodolo his first loss of the season.

