Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Jonathan Aranda, left, scores ahead of the tag by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen on a two-run double by Wander Franco during the fourth inning.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Wander Franco had three RBIs, Jonathan Aranda homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Thursday night in the opener of a big four-game series between playoff contenders.

Randy Arozarena had three hits and drove in two runs for the Rays, who were coming off a three-game series in which they were swept by Houston and scored just twice.

Recommended for you