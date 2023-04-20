Main Photo

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) talk during a timeout.

 RANDALL BENTON/AP PHOTO

SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson pondered the Golden State Warriors' current playoff situation and expressed some relief. In years past under the old best-of-five format, the defending champions would have been on the brink of elimination trailing 2-0.

Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have never been in the hole like this, down by two games — and this is a group that has practically seen it all over the past decade while capturing the franchise's first championship in 40 years with the 2014-15 title and three more since, reaching the NBA Finals in five straight seasons from 2015-19 along the way.

