LANDOVER, Md. — Ron Rivera thought his first game with Washington would be against the Carolina Panthers he coached the previous nine seasons — a fitting season opener with a juicy storyline.
Instead, he has had to wait until Week 16, more than a year after being fired from his first head NFL job and 361 days after being put in charge of Washington’s football operations.
A lot has happened in that time, from the raging pandemic to Rivera’s skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, and now he’s less focused on facing his old team than the opportunity to clinch the NFC East that would come with a victory and help Sunday.
“I don’t want this to be people thinking this is a revenge game,” Rivera said. “We have a chance to get into the playoffs, and that’s why we want to go out and give ourselves the best chance of winning.”
When these teams last met last season, Washington beat Carolina, and Rivera was fired two days later. Now he has the chance with some former players around to celebrate the improbable accomplishment of making the playoffs with a victory and a New York Giants loss to Baltimore.
The NFL shifted Carolina-Washington to a 4 p.m. EST start, so players will know when they take the field whether they’re in with a win. They also know they probably wouldn’t be in this spot without Rivera, who set the goal of winning the division even when his team was 1-3.
“He’s done a heck of a lot for us, especially everything that he’s been through,” starting right guard Brandon Scherff said. “To put us in a position like this, he’s done a fantastic job.”
So far 14 games into putting his stamp on Washington (6-8), Rivera is still making an impact on Carolina (4-10), which has lost seven of eight in its first season under coach Matt Rhule to fall out of playoff contention. Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson said Rivera’s mantra of “control your inner APE” — which stands for attitude, preparation and effort — is something he hasn’t forgotten.
“That is something that I guide my weekly routine, my weekly plan by that,” Jackson said. “That is going to be with me throughout my career. It’s just some of the small things that he has instilled in us without us even knowing.”