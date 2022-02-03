Washington has some new Commanders in town.
The NFL team announced its new name on Wednesday, 18 months after fresh pressure from sponsors helped convince the once-storied franchise to drop its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. The organization committed to avoiding Native American imagery in its rebrand after being called the Washington Football Team the past two seasons.
Washington is the latest American major professional team to abandon its name linked to Native Americans, and it was considered one of the most egregious.
Richard Sneed, principal chief of Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians based in Cherokee, North Carolina, has stressed Native Americans have more to worry about than names of sports teams, but said during the World Series that Washington was “the only name I felt was derogatory. Yeah, that’s offensive. The rest of them never really bothered me and still don’t bother me to this day.”
While Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians have changed their name, the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks and baseball’s Atlanta Braves have said they are not planning to make a similar change.