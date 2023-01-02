DAYTONA BEACH – Two of the great legacy teams in North American motorsports are combining efforts starting in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, in a partnership announced today between Wayne Taylor Racing and Andretti Autosport.
The newly formed Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport will field the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class and the No. 93 Harrison Contracting Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 in the GT Daytona (GTD) class at the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona in one month. The new team will also be an entrant in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series.
Wayne Taylor Racing is among the leading teams in IMSA’s top-tier series, earning a pair of season championships (2013, 2017) and five Rolex 24 wins. The team’s No. 10 Acura ARX-05 finished second in this year’s Daytona Prototype international (DPi) championship.
Andretti Autosport, led by racing legend Michael Andretti, has been among the top IndyCar Series operations since the team’s inception in 2003, capturing four season championships and five Indianapolis 500 victories. The team has expanded globally with entries in FIA Formula E, Australian Supercars, Extreme E and the WeatherTech Championship.
“It’s an honor to be partnering with a name like Andretti as we enter a new era of racing,” said Wayne Taylor. “I was approached by Michael a year ago and, as we all know, timing is everything, especially as our GTP and GTD programs continue to grow with Acura and HPD (Honda Performance Development). Having worked with Michael on this for nearly a year, I’m very excited to see it come together. While our 2023 program won’t look much different, there is a lot that Andretti Autosport can offer to us as we continue to build and expand.”
Andretti Autosport will continue to solely run the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) WeatherTech Championship entry for Jarett Andretti out of the team’s Indianapolis workshop. The Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport No. 10 Acura GTP and No. 93 Acura GTD efforts will remain housed in WTR’s Brownsburg, Indiana, shop for now, with the long-term plan for all IMSA efforts to move into the Andretti Global headquarters under construction in Fishers, Indiana, and expected to open in 2025.
“This is an exciting time for us,” Andretti said. “We’re proud to be returning to the IMSA paddock in this way and the opportunity to be part of the launch of the GTP program alongside Wayne Taylor Racing and our friends at Honda Performance Development. Re-entering IMSA full time, and at this level, has been a goal of mine. I wanted it to be the right opportunity and at the right time – and we’ve found that.”
The 2023 WeatherTech Championship season gets underway with the Roar Before the Rolex 24, three days of testing at Daytona International Speedway from Jan. 20-22 that includes qualifying for the 61st Rolex 24 that takes place Jan. 28-29.