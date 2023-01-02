Main Photo

Two legendary teams are combining efforts in the WeatherTech Championship and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America.

 IMSA PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH – Two of the great legacy teams in North American motorsports are combining efforts starting in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, in a partnership announced today between Wayne Taylor Racing and Andretti Autosport.

The newly formed Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport will field the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class and the No. 93 Harrison Contracting Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 in the GT Daytona (GTD) class at the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona in one month. The new team will also be an entrant in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series.

