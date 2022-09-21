MIAMI GARDENS — After playing perhaps the best game of his career in an amazing rally to win at Baltimore, Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa deflected attention to his teammates.
“I’m always confident in what I can do, confident in myself,” Tagovailoa said. “But I think that just shows the resiliency of our team. It brings all our confidence up, confidence in one another, confidence that if the offense has a turnover that the defense is going to get us the ball back.”
But after he threw for a career-high 469 passing yards and six touchdowns in Sunday’s improbable win, Tagovailoa’s teammates did the bragging for him.
“All you gotta do is look at his game film,” receiver Tyreek Hill said. “It’s Tua, and who he is and how consistent he is.”
“I’ve been seeing it in Tua,” cornerback Xavien Howard said. “I feel like he is only getting better each game.”
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he’d hoped his team would experience some adversity after its win over the Patriots in the season opener, and the Dolphins faced a three-touchdown deficit entering the fourth quarter.
Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass to River Cracraft at the beginning of the quarter, then followed with 48- and 60-yard TD passes to Hill. Jaylen Waddle caught the go-ahead touchdown with 19 seconds left.
Through two games, the Dolphins have shown that they’re capable of both protecting a lead and rallying late.
Sunday’s performance against a strong opponent on the road was an early statement win for McDaniel and a sign the Dolphins can contend for their first playoff berth since 2016.
“We’ll never give up,” Hill said. “No matter the score, no matter who we’re playing, no matter the challenge. I know this team here is going to give everything that we’ve got, and we’re going to do everything technically sound, and everything deliberate.”