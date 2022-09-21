Main Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

 JULIO CORTEZ/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — After playing perhaps the best game of his career in an amazing rally to win at Baltimore, Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa deflected attention to his teammates.

“I’m always confident in what I can do, confident in myself,” Tagovailoa said. “But I think that just shows the resiliency of our team. It brings all our confidence up, confidence in one another, confidence that if the offense has a turnover that the defense is going to get us the ball back.”

