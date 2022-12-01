Main Photo

Former Masters champion Mike Weir has been selected as International captain for the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal in 2024 as the Canadian tries to beat a U.S. team that has lost only once since the matches began in 1994.

Weir becomes the first International captain to lead his team in his home country since Greg Norman in Australia in 2011.

