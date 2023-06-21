NBA Draft Bigs Basketball

Duke center Dereck Lively II dunks against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., March 9, 2023. Lively is among the headliners among the top big men in the upcoming NBA draft.

 CHUCK BURTON/AP PHOTO, FILE

Victor Wembanyama has long been earmarked to be the No. 1 overall selection in the NBA draft, a player so unique that he defies traditional categorization.

He headlines The Associated Press’ list of big men in the draft with a 7-foot-3 frame that could eventually help him dominate inside to go with his perimeter skills.

Recommended for you