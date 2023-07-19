Main Photo

First lady Jill Biden attends the Youth Soccer Clinic with Major League Soccer on the South Lawn of the White House.

 MANUEL BALCE CENETA/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON — Kidz Bop rang out on the stereo as groups of sweaty children beamed with joy at the chance to kick around soccer balls with major league professionals at the White House Monday.

Children donning jerseys of their favorite Major League Soccer teams joined first lady Jill Biden and players from FC Cincinnati, DC United, Chicago Fire and other teams for a youth soccer clinic on White House South Lawn on a sweltering afternoon.

Recommended for you