APTOPIX White Sox Guardians Baseball

Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez, center, and Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson (7) exchange punches in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. White Sox’s Michael Kopech, left looks on.

 SUE OGROCKI/AP PHOTO

DENVER (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said Friday he has to be better after he let his emotions get the better of him in a heated moment with Cleveland Guardians slugger José Ramírez.

Anderson was suspended for six games after he fought with Ramírez on Aug. 5, triggering a wild brawl between the AL Central rivals. He had his punishment reduced to five games in a settlement with Major League Baseball that was announced on Thursday.

Recommended for you