MIAMI — The Kansas City Chiefs have perhaps the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes, the fastest wide receiver in Tyreek Hill, one of the premier tight ends in Travis Kelce and one of the elite coaches in Andy Reid.
They have plenty of other playmakers, too. Damien Williams has had starring turns at running back, Sammy Watkins had a monster AFC title game, and a defense anchored by Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu has been downright stingy.
Those are all compelling reasons for why the Chiefs could win their first Super Bowl in 50 years on Sunday, but it’s not the biggest one. No, most fans back in Kansas City are pinning their hopes on something far less tangible: fate.
The Chiefs overcame a plethora of injuries just to reach this point, including a potentially serious knee injury to Mahomes midway through the season. They won their regular-season finale as the Patriots were losing to the Dolphins, a stunning set of results that gave them a first-round playoff bye. They rallied from a 24-point hole against Houston, avoided top-seeded Baltimore, then overcame an early 10-point deficit to beat Tennessee for the conference championship.
“We’ve had some great moments,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid acknowledged. “I’ve enjoyed some of these other teams that I’ve been with, too. I’d be slighting the guys there. I’ve had fun with them. We’re all honored to be doing this, as you guys are. It’s a small fraternity, whether it’s the media or the players and coaches. I try to enjoy every day. I’ve had fun this year.”
It’s not just the confluence of events that have folks believing in destiny, though.
They point to Reid, one of the best coaches of his era, who finally gets a chance to add a Super Bowl title to his resume. It was 15 years ago that his Eagles lost to the Patriots in the only other trip “Big Red” made to the big stage.