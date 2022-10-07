BOSTON — Not the way the Tampa Bay Rays wanted to go into the postseason.
Not that it really matters now.
The Rays finished the regular season with a five-game losing streak, giving up a pair of home runs to J.D. Martinez in a 6-3 loss to last-place Boston on Wednesday. Although they entered the final week of the season with a chance to improve their playoff seeding, manager Kevin Cash focusing on resting players for the wild-card round.
“I just told him we can stop sucking now,” he said after a cold and rainy finale at Fenway Park. “Let’s find ways to win games.”
Xander Bogaerts also had a pair of hits in what could be his final game for the Red Sox. The four-time All-Star, who like Martinez is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, was replaced after taking his position to start the seventh inning, drawing applause from the crowd.
“Those guys mean a lot to us, mean a lot to the community,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who also pinch-hit for Martinez in the eighth. “They deserved that, to take a moment.”
Despite losing seven of their last eight games, the Rays went 86-76 to finish third in the AL East and will open the best-of-three wild-card round in Cleveland on Friday. Tampa Bay won 100 games last year for its second straight AL East title.
A year after winning 92 games to earn a wild-card berth and reach the ALCS, the Red Sox finished 77-84, 22 games out and in last place in the AL East. The crowd was announced at 26,695 — though fewer than half actually showed up — bringing the team’s total to 2,625,089, its lowest in a non-pandemic season since 2000.
Ji-Man Choi had three hits, including a two-run homer in the third, for Tampa Bay. Vidal Bruján cut the Red Sox lead to 4-3 in the seventh with a solo shot that right fielder Alex Verdugo gloved but dropped into the Boston bullpen when he crashed into the fence.
Eduard Bazardo earned the win in his first career decision, allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless fifth after starter Nick Pivetta threw 103 pitches in four innings. Josh Fleming (2-5) gave up both Martinez homers, allowing four runs on eighth hits while striking out four.
Christian Arroyo also had two hits for the Red Sox, singling in a run in the two-run eighth to make it 6-3. Matt Barnes pitched the ninth for his eighth save.