AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils boys basketball team returned to action on Tuesday night at home against the McKeel Academy Wildcats, falling short in a 68-49 loss to extend a four game slide in the winless column. With the loss, the Red Devils are now 2-7 on the season as McKeel has now strung together three consecutive wins to improve to 5-3.
A sluggish start by the Red Devils coupled with the Wildcats strong start propelled McKeel to an eighteen point, 21-3, first quarter lead. Avon Park settled down to go on a 7-2 run with baskets by Sylvester Lewis, Curtis Ludden and Devontae Powell to cut the Wildcats lead to 13, 23-10, at the end of the first quarter.
Avon Park was unable to carry that momentum into the second quarter as the Wildcats, after a basket by Caeden Richardson to make the score 23-12, went on a 14-2 run to increase their lead to 23 at 37-14.
The Red Devils went into the half trailing 38-17 after scoring the final three points of the first half.
The second half started with the Red Devils making two baskets, one by Kamarri McGhee and a tip-in by Richardson, which was quickly answered by five points by McKeel to extend the Wildcats lead to 22 at 43-21.
With their biggest lead of the game, the Wildcats started bringing in their bench players and appropriately the Red Devils were able capitalize.
Powell scored seven points to include a 3-pointer from the right baseline, and Ja’Marion Davis with five points to include a 3-pointer near the left baseline and McGhee with a basket in a Red Devil 14-1 run that slashed the Wildcat lead into single digits to 9, 44-35 and staying within nine at the end of the third quarter, 46-37.
The Red Devils started the fourth quarter with a basket by Powell that got Avon Park to within seven points, 46-39.
McKeel countered the momentum that Avon Park was building by bringing their starters back in the game which resulted in an 18-2 run for the Wildcats, building their lead back to 23 at 64-41 on their way to beating the Red Devils 68-49.
Cooper Ellis led the Wildcats with a game high 20 points with Alex Sessoms and Brooks Sheffield each scoring 10.
Davis led the Red Devils with 14 points and Powell scored 12 in the loss.
The Red Devils will play two games against the Fort Meade Miners, playing in Fort Meade on Friday and again at home next Monday.