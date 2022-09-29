Main Photo

Denny Hamlin prepares to drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway.

 LM OTERO/AP PHOTO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR on Tuesday docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin in a retaliatory move missed by scoring officials.

The penalty dropped Byron to eight points below the cutline heading into Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The Hendrick Motorsports driver had been 17 points to the good, and third in the standings, before the penalty.

