Heat Hornets Basketball

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to block a shot from Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.

 MATT KELLEY/AP PHOTO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 21 points, rookie center Mark Williams had a huge game with 18 points and 20 rebounds — both career highs — and the surging Charlotte Hornets defeated the Miami Heat 108-103 on Saturday night for their season-best fourth straight win.

LaMelo Ball had 16 of his 19 points in the second half and finished with 13 assists for his sixth straight double-double. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Dennis Smith Jr. each had 15 points off the bench for the Hornets.

