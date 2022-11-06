Main Photo

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, left, runs for a touchdown past Northwestern linebacker Xander Mueller.

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO

EVANSTON, Ill. — Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 2 Ohio State got all it could handle from Northwestern in a 21-7 victory on a rainy and windy Saturday.

The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) came in tied with Tennessee in the AP poll and trailing only the Volunteers in the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings. But what figured to be an easy win turned into a struggle.

Recommended for you