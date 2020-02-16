TALLAHASSEE — Patrick Williams scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds as No. 8 Florida State played without star guard Devin Vassell and held off Syracuse 80-77 on Saturday.
M.J. Walker scored 16 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Seminoles (21-4, 11-3 ACC) won their 20th straight home game.
Elijah Hughes added 25 points and four rebounds, playing all 40 minutes as he returned from a groin injury that limited him to 3 minutes in Tuesday’s game against NC State. Hughes missed a 25-footer that went off the rim and would have tied the game in the final seconds.
Joseph Girard scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Syracuse (14-11, 7-7), which has lost four of its last five games.
Trent Forrest scored 13 points, making two free-throw attempts with 8.5 seconds to go for FSU. RaiQuan Gray also had 10 rebounds as the Seminoles has a 47-29 edge on the boards.
Led by Williams’ 17 points, Florida State’s bench outscored Syracuse’s reserves 41-13.