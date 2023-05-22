Italy Tennis Open

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina holds the trophy after winning her final match against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, Sunday, May 21, 2023. 

 GREGORIO BORGIA/AP PHOTO

ROME (AP) — Elena Rybakina is discovering that her big serve and heavy groundstrokes can do damage on clay courts, too.

The Wimbledon champion was dominating 21-9 in the winners category when Ukrainian opponent Anhelina Kalinina retired due to a left thigh injury early in the second set of the rain-delayed Italian Open final on Saturday.

