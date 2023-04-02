Wimbledon Russians

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev plays a return to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz during the men’s singles fourth round match on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2021. Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at Wimbledon as neutral athletes after the All England Club on Friday, March 31, reversed its ban from last year.

 KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AP PHOTO, FILE

LONDON (AP) — Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at Wimbledon as neutral athletes after the All England Club on Friday reversed its ban from last year.

The players must sign declarations of neutrality and comply with “appropriate conditions,” including not expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Recommended for you