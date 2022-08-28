Main Photo

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara carries the ball up field.

 BUTCH DILL/AP PHOTO

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston looked ready for the regular season in his first game since seriously injuring his left knee last Halloween.

Winston completed all four of his passes for 59 yards in the only series he played, setting up the first of Mark Ingram's two touchdowns in New Orleans' 27-10 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night.

