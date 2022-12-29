Main Photo

Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner kisses the trophy after defeating Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

 RICK SCUTERI/AP PHOTO

PHOENIX — Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback.

A long, sometimes-difficult season came to a conclusion with more adversity – and, eventually, a win.

