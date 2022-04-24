TAMPA — Thanks to Tom Brady’s return, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t looking for any quick fixes in the NFL draft.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s decision to end his brief retirement not only resolved the team’s quarterback situation, but also helped general manager Jason Licht retain most of a solid core of talent around Brady.
For the second straight year, the Bucs enter the draft with expectations of bolstering depth rather than addressing pressing needs.
With Brady back for a third season in Tampa Bay, receiver Chris Godwin signed to a new three-year, $60 million deal, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, running back Leonard Fournette and cornerback Carlton Davis re-signed after testing free agency, there are no glaring weaknesses on offense or defense.
A trade bringing veteran offensive lineman Shaq Mason from New England to the Bucs filled a hole created by the unexpected retirement of Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet.
In addition, Brady’s decision to unretire assisted Licht’s efforts to re-sign as many of Tampa Bay’s own free agents as possible as the Bucs try to ensure new coach Todd Bowles has everything he needs to get the Bucs back to the Super Bowl.
“It’s kind of feeling like last year where we’ve got the guys in the room to compete for another championship,” Davis said.
“I know when we come back together as a team,” the cornerback added, “everybody’s going to be full of confidence.”
Brady, who announced his return just 40 days after saying he would not be back for 2022, was also helpful in landing wide receiver Russell Gage, defensive backs Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal, and offensive lineman Fred Johnson in free agency.
A year after defying the odds of bringing back all 22 regulars from a roster that won the Super Bowl in Brady’s first season with the Bucs, there’s a good chance there will be minimal change to the starting lineup again this fall.
Licht said Brady’s decision to return undoubtedly influenced Jensen, Fournette, Davis and others to stay, while also impacting the signing of Gage and other free agents brought in to “re-load” for a shot at another championship run.
“It certainly helped. I can’t lie,” Licht said of Brady’s influence. “We’ve got the ultimate cheat code with Tom, so we’re going to take advantage of it while we have it. I think players like it here, regardless. But, having a player like that throwing the ball to them, or even being on the other side of the ball knowing that he’s your quarterback, it certainly helps.”
There’s still work to be done.
Tight end Rob Gronkowski and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh remain unsigned for next season, and both of those positions figure to be areas of focus for the Bucs in the draft.
Barring a trade, the team will have the 27th selection in the first round.
“You have to trust your board. You can’t push players — like I said before — of a perceived need too high just because you need that position. Otherwise, they’re going to trump other really good players at different positions,” Licht said.
“We could take a player literally at just about any position on our team, and I think if they’re a great player we’re going to be happy we did it,” the GM added. “So, it’s a delicate balance of wanting to win now and also looking into our future.”