Main Photo

Matthew Wolff of Smash GC hits his shot from the second tee during the second round of LIV Golf tournament at The Greenbrier.

 CHRIS TROTMAN/LIV GOLF VIA AP

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Matthew Wolff made enough birdies to offset a few mistakes Saturday for a 3-under 67 that gave him a share of the lead with David Puig at LIV Golf-Greenbrier.

The third and final round is wide open on the Old White course at Greenbrier Resort, with nine players separated by only two shots.

