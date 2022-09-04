Main Photo

Matthew Wolff, left, shakes hands with Martin Kaymer after they finished the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston tournament.

 MARY SCHWALM/AP PHOTO

BOLTON, Mass. — Matthew Wolff became a footnote in LIV Golf history with the first hole-in-one, an ace that carried him to a 7-under 63 and a one-shot lead over a pair of newcomers Friday in the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston.

One of those newcomers was British Open champion Cameron Smith, among six players who recently joined the Saudi-funded league. Smith broke a wedge with a shot from behind a tree that allowed him to save par, and he finished with a 45-foot eagle putt for a 64.

Recommended for you