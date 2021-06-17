SAN DIEGO — The jangled nerves were almost too much for Yuka Saso, and she didn't even have a putter in her hand with the U.S. Women's Open on the line.
She was at Torrey Pines on Tuesday. She met Rory McIlroy.
“I didn't know how to say, ‘Hi.’ But he was so nice. He was so kind. He was so open,” Saso said. “When I asked him a question, he was so honest. I hope I can ask him more advice.”
Life has been a whirlwind for Saso since the 19-year-old Filipino won the U.S. Women's Open two weeks ago in a playoff at The Olympic Club. She has tried to model her swing after McIlroy, and the four-time major champion served up a video message to her going into the final round.
Saso was at the U.S. Open with her trophy making the rounds, posing with U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, meeting PGA champion Phil Mickelson.
Saso was nervous meeting her golfing idol, but she also showed off her engaging personality.
“I saw Phil activating his calves, and yeah, I saw Jordan Spieth,” she said. “I saw the great players. It’s been a great day, and I’m thinking to come back tomorrow morning before I fly back to Atlanta.”
The ultimate goal was to meet McIlroy. She headed to the range, only to find out he already was on the course. So she met up with him and walked alongside for a few holes.
“He let me go inside the ropes. That was really great,” Saso said. “I talked to him about things. I can’t share it with you guys. I want to keep it with me.”
Saso was headed for Atlanta to get ready for the third LPGA major of the year, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club.