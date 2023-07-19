SAN FRANCISCO — When moved to the bullpen in May, Nick Pivetta stuck with the same mindset he had as a starter determined not to let the change affect how he helped the Red Sox.
And now manager Alex Cora is reconsidering a spot in the rotation given Boston's long stretch of games next month without a break.
The right-hander (6-5) matched his career high with 13 strikeouts over six hitless innings of relief in Boston's 1-hitter and Connor Wong hit a two-run double and singled in a run for a career-high three RBIs, leading the Red Sox past the Oakland Athletics 7-0 on Monday night for their eighth win in nine games.
Pivetta's 13 strikeouts were most by a reliever in Red Sox history. He became just the sixth relief pitcher since 1901 to strike out 13 or more.
“I think for me I don’t really know what it is I think I’m doing what I’ve always been doing, going out pitching, it doesn’t matter where I’m pitching or when I’m pitching,” he said. “Just being consistent is the most important thing for me and that’s just what I’m focused on.”
He replaced lefty opener Brennan Bernardino, who worked two innings. It marked Pivetta’s ninth career double-digit strikeout game and first of 2023 — and his most Ks with the Red Sox after striking out 13 while pitching for the Phillies in June 18, 2018, against Saint Louis.
Boston plays 16 straight games without an off day in mid-August, so Pivetta may be called to start again.
“That was impressive,” Cora said. “Good fastball, good command of his off-speed pitches, working ahead, great tempo. ... We were able to extend him again and now he'll be ready, innings-wise and all that he should be ready for Sunday.”
Justin Turner and Adam Duvall added sacrifice flies for Boston, which is 6-1 in a stretch of 12 straight matchups against teams below .500.
The A's managed only Ryan Noda's first-inning single, lost their eighth straight game and dropped a season-high 46 games under .500 at 25-71. The game drew a Red Sox-heavy crowd of 9,987.
Oakland was held to one hit or fewer for the third time this year and was shut out for the 11th. The A's struck out a season-high 18 times.
Oakland right-hander Paul Blackburn (1-2), scratched from his previously scheduled start against Boston on July 8 because of illness, allowed a season-high six runs and matched his most hits allowed at nine, pitching 5 2/3 innings.