CORAL GABLES — Isaiah Wong is quickly shedding the inexperienced label.
Miami’s freshman guard scored 21 points as the Hurricanes snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating Boston College 85-58 on Wednesday. Following his career-high 23 point outing at Florida State Saturday, Wong became the first Hurricanes freshman to score 20 points or more in consecutive games since Marcus Barnes in 2001.
“My mentality is just play efficient and try to make the best plays possible for the team and try to get a win every possession,” Wong said.
The Hurricanes (12-12, 4-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) broke it open with a 24-2 run that began midway through the first half. Harlond Beverly scored seven points during the surge and Anthony Walker’s dunk with 3:55 remaining capped the spurt and gave Miami a 38-17 lead.
Chris Lykes finished with 16 points and Kameron McGusty scored 12 points for the Hurricanes, who had lost seven of their last eight. Rodney Miller was Miami’s fourth scorer in double figures with 11 points.
“The message after our last game was we have to rebound better, share the ball better, find the open man better,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. “It’s as good as 40 minutes that we’ve played all season long.”
Early in the season, Wong saw limited action. But injuries to guards Lykes and McGustry resulted in a substantial increase in minutes, such as his 30-minute outing against Boston College.
“This atmosphere in the ACC is crazy,” Wong said. “Getting used to it was hard to come into. In the games I kept getting (charging fouls) and it stressed me out sometimes. Luckily (my teammates) helped me through it and now on and through the season I am getting a lot better at making good decisions.”
Miami maintained a double-digit advantage following its first-half run as Boston College (12-13, 6-8) got no closer than 55-42 on Derryck Thornton’s 3-point play with 10:06 remaining in the second half.
Kamari Williams scored 14 points for Boston College.
“We just stopped competing for about four or five minutes against a team with that type of firepower,” Boston College coach Jim Christian said. “I’m very disappointed in our team but I want to give them credit. Sometimes we get too wrapped up in ourselves.”
The Eagles shot 1-of-11 from the field as Miami built its 21-point lead but closed the first half with unanswered points on Williams’ dunk and Nic Popovic’s two jumpers.