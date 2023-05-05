Main Photo

Tiger Woods talks with caddie Joe LaCava on the fourth tee during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Woods won’t be at the Wells Fargo Championship, but his caddie will be. Or rather, his former caddie.

 AP FILE PHOTO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tiger Woods won’t be at the Wells Fargo Championship, but his caddie will.

Or, rather, his former caddie.

