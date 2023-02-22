Main Photo

Golfers Tiger Woods, second from left, and Rory McIlroy, second from right, join others in breaking ground for the future home of a new tech-infused golf league on the campus of Palm Beach State College.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy put the silver-plated shovels into a pile of dirt and left sizable divots.

With that, their high-tech golf league got a bit closer to launch.

